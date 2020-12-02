Hwy 23 Bridge at Deer Creek open to traffic (Dec. 2, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – As of December 2, work is complete for the 2020 season on the Hwy 23 bridge at Deer Creek in Carlton County. There will be no more traffic impacts until spring 2021 when finishing work resumes.

Please visit the MnDOT website for project information: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy23bridge/index.html.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

###