Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,239 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 23 Bridge at Deer Creek open to traffic (Dec. 2, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – As of December 2, work is complete for the 2020 season on the Hwy 23 bridge at Deer Creek in Carlton County. There will be no more traffic impacts until spring 2021 when finishing work resumes.  

Please visit the MnDOT website for project information: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy23bridge/index.html

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Hwy 23 Bridge at Deer Creek open to traffic (Dec. 2, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.