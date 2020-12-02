Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,239 in the last 365 days.

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Record Revenues and Income from Operations

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter (Q3FY21). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“Supply chains and logistics have never been more visible, relevant or important than in today’s market,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Every day, our customers are faced with new challenges and opportunities as they navigate uncertain and dynamic trading conditions. Our Global Logistics Network (GLN) is designed to help the logistics community navigate those challenges and identify and capitalize on opportunities.”

Q3FY21 Financial Results
As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Q3FY21 included:

  • Revenues of $87.5 million, up 5% from $83.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (Q3FY20) and up 4% from $84.0 million in the previous quarter (Q2FY21);
  • Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $77.6 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $9.3 million (10% of total revenues) and license revenues of $0.6 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 7% from $72.6 million in Q3FY20 and up 3% from $75.3 million in Q2FY21;
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $33.1 million, up 20% from $27.5 million in Q3FY20 and down from $34.1 million in Q2FY21;
  • Income from operations of $18.8 million, up 37% from $13.7 million in Q3FY20 and up 25% from $15.0 million in Q2FY21;
  • Net income of $13.3 million, up 37% from $9.7 million in Q3FY20 and up 27% from $10.5 million in Q2FY21. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 15%, compared to 12% in Q3FY20 and 13% in Q2FY21;
  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.15, up 36% from $0.11 in Q3FY20 and up 25% from $0.12 in Q2FY21; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million, up 16% from $31.5 million in Q3FY20 and up 7% from $34.0 million in Q2FY21. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 42%, compared to 38% in Q3FY20 and 40% in Q2FY21.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

  Q3
FY21 		  Q2
FY21		   Q1
FY21		   Q4
FY20		   Q3
FY20		  
Revenues 87.5   84.0   83.7   84.2   83.0  
Services revenues 77.6   75.3   74.1   73.7   72.6  
Gross margin 74%   73%   74%   73%   73%  
Cash provided by operating activities 33.1   34.1   27.5   26.4   27.5  
Income from operations 18.8   15.0   15.7   13.6   13.7  
Net income 13.3   10.5   11.0   11.4   9.7  
Net income as a % of revenues 15%   13%   13%   14%   12%  
Earnings per diluted share 0.15   0.12   0.13   0.13   0.11  
Adjusted EBITDA 36.4   34.0   33.0   32.2   31.5  
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 42%   40%   39%   38%   38%  

Year-to-Date Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ nine-month period ended October 31, 2020 (9MFY21) included:

  • Revenues of $255.3 million, up 6% from $241.6 million in the same period a year ago (9MFY20);
  • Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $227.0 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $24.6 million (10% of total revenues) and license revenues of $3.7 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 8% from $211.0 million in 9MFY20;
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $94.8 million, up 22% from $77.9 million in 9MFY20;
  • Income from operations of $49.6 million, up 28% from $38.7 million in 9MFY20;
  • Net income of $34.9 million, up 36% from $25.6 million in 9MFY20. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 14%, compared to 11% in 9MFY20;
  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.41, up 32% from $0.31 in 9MFY20; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $103.4 million, up 14% from $90.4 million in 9MFY20. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 41%, compared to 37% in 9MFY20.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over 9MFY21 and 9MFY20 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

    9MFY21 9MFY20  
  Revenues 255.3 241.6  
  Services revenues 227.0 211.0  
  Gross margin 74% 74%  
  Cash provided by operating activities 94.8 77.9  
  Income from operations 49.6 38.7  
  Net income 34.9 25.6  
  Net income as a % of revenues 14% 11%  
  Earnings per diluted share 0.41 0.31  
  Adjusted EBITDA 103.4 90.4  
  Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 41% 37%  
         

Cash Position
At October 31, 2020, Descartes had $114.4 million in cash. Cash increased $32.5 million in Q3FY21 and increased $70.0 million in 9MFY21. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q3FY21 and 9MFY21 in millions of dollars:

  Q3FY21   9MFY21  
Cash provided by operating activities 33.1   94.8  
Additions to property and equipment (0.8 ) (2.9 )
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired -   (29.4 )
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facility -   10.2  
Credit facility repayments -   (10.1 )
Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs          0.2            5.9  
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash -   1.5  
Net change in cash 32.5   70.0  
Cash, beginning of period        81.9          44.4  
Cash, end of period 114.4   114.4  
         

Acquisition of ShipTrack
On November 6, 2020, Descartes acquired all of the shares of ShipTrack Inc. (“ShipTrack”), a provider of cloud-based mobile resource management and shipment tracking solutions. ShipTrack was recently named one of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ awards. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $19.1 million (CAD 25.0 million), net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand. Additional contingent consideration of up to CAD 25.0 million in cash is payable if certain revenue performance targets are met by ShipTrack in the two years following the acquisition.

Conference Call
Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 2. Designated numbers are +1 888 465-5079 for North America and +1 416 216-4169 for international, using Passcode 6017 624#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes Web site at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand. A digital replay of the conference call will be available following the call from 8:00 p.m. ET, and until December 9, 2020, at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes
Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter


Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley +1-519-746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the current and future potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network (“GLN”); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the current COVID-19 pandemic not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes’ ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.   We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed seven acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2020 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q3FY21, Q2FY21, Q1FY21, Q4FY20, and Q3FY20, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q3FY21   Q2FY21   Q1FY21   Q4FY20   Q3FY20
Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 13.3   10.5   11.0   11.4   9.7
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:          
Interest expense 0.2   0.3   0.3   0.4   0.4
Investment income -   -    -    (0.1 )  -
Income tax expense 5.2   4.2   4.4   1.9   3.5
Depreciation expense 1.5   1.4   1.6   2.9   1.2
Amortization of intangible assets 14.0   14.1   13.7   14.1   14.5
Stock-based compensation and related taxes 1.7   1.8   1.2   1.3   1.4
Other charges 0.5   1.7   0.8   0.3   0.8
Adjusted EBITDA 36.4   34.0   33.0   32.2   31.5
           
Revenues 87.5   84.0   83.7   84.2   83.0
Net income as % of revenues 15%   13%   13%   14%   12%
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 42%   40%   39%   38%   38%
           

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for 9MFY21 and 9MFY20, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) 9MFY21   9MFY20  
Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 34.9   25.6  
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:    
Interest expense 0.9   4.1  
Investment income (0.1 ) (0.2 )
Income tax expense 13.8   9.2  
Depreciation expense 4.5   3.1  
Amortization of intangible assets 41.8   41.4  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4.7   3.7  
Other charges 2.9   3.5  
Adjusted EBITDA 103.4   90.4  
     
Revenues 255.3   241.5  
Net income as % of revenues 14%   11%  
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 41%   37%  
         


 
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(US DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS; US GAAP; UNAUDITED)
         
  October 31,   January 31,  
  2020   2020
(Audited)		  
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash 114,416   44,403  
Accounts receivable (net)        
Trade 34,251   35,118  
Other 10,185   7,294  
Prepaid expenses and other 14,861   12,984  
Inventory 427   411  
  174,140   100,210  
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 14,466   13,520  
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,774   13,731  
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 12,146   12,877  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 15,726   21,602  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 231,767   256,956  
GOODWILL 543,733   523,690  
  1,003,752   942,586  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
  Accounts payable 6,523   7,667  
  Accrued liabilities 33,933   34,876  
  Lease obligations 3,933   3,928  
  Income taxes payable 2,465   1,329  
  Deferred revenue 45,782   41,143  
  92,636   88,943  
LONG-TERM DEBT -   -  
LONG-TERM LEASE OBLIGATIONS 9,125   9,477  
LONG-TERM DEFERRED REVENUE 1,183   920  
LONG-TERM INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 6,846   6,470  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,188   15,067  
  132,978   120,877  
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled
 84,483,985 at October 31, 2020 (January 31, 2020 – 84,156,316)		 531,525   524,154  
Additional paid-in capital 462,207   459,269  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,085 ) (25,944 )
Accumulated deficit (100,873 ) (135,770 )
  870,774   821,709  
  1,003,752   942,586  
         

 

 
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(US DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE AMOUNTS; US GAAP; UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended
 		    Nine Months Ended
 		 
  October 31,   October 31,     October 31,   October 31,  
  2020   2019     2020   2019  
           
REVENUES 87,508   83,026     255,256   241,570  
COST OF REVENUES 22,546   22,133     66,810   63,126  
GROSS MARGIN 64,962   60,893     188,446   178,444  
EXPENSES          
Sales and marketing 9,705   10,142     28,448   30,309  
Research and development 13,072   13,383     39,727   39,469  
General and administrative 8,918   8,407     25,986   25,113  
Other charges 491   799     2,945   3,463  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,013   14,525     41,811   41,404  
  46,199   47,256     138,917   139,758  
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 18,763   13,637     49,529   38,686  
INTEREST EXPENSE (277 ) (497 )   (909 ) (4,100 )
INVESTMENT INCOME 40   39     103   151  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 18,526   13,179     48,723   34,737  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE          
Current 2,380   2,327     2,049   5,688  
Deferred 2,838   1,186     11,777   3,490  
  5,218   3,513     13,826   9,178  
NET INCOME 13,308   9,666     34,897   25,559  
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic 0.16   0.11     0.41   0.32  
Diluted 0.15   0.11     0.41   0.31  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands)          
Basic 84,777   84,136     84,318   80,818  
Diluted 85,917   85,342     85,689   81,991  
                   

 

 
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(US DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS; US GAAP; UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended
 		    Nine Months Ended
 		 
  October 31,   October 31,     October 31,   October 31,  
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income 13,308   9,666   34,897   25,559  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation 1,465   1,176   4,450   3,143  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,013   14,525   41,811   41,404  
Stock-based compensation expense 1,629   1,324   4,363   3,588  
Other non-cash operating activities 80   -   131   11  
Deferred tax expense 2,838   1,186   11,777   3,490  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (184 ) (348 ) (2,661 ) 690  
Cash provided by operating activities 33,149   27,529   94,768   77,885  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property and equipment (774 ) (1,484 ) (2,859 ) (3,879 )
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired -   (11,718 ) (29,374 ) (292,053 )
Cash used in investing activities (774 ) (13,202 ) (32,233 ) (295,932 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from borrowing on the credit facility -   12,000   10,196   297,015  
Credit facility repayments -   (25,514 ) (10,065 ) (313,376 )
Payment of debt issuance costs (2 ) (71 ) (40 ) (1,885 )
Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs 243   547   5,949   238,350  
Payment of contingent consideration -   -   -   -  
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 241   (13,038 ) 6,040   220,104  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (62 ) 197   1,438   (507 )
Increase in cash 32,554   1,486   70,013   1,550  
Cash, beginning of period 81,862   27,362   44,403   27,298  
Cash, end of period 114,416   28,848   114,416   28,848  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.