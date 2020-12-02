The Hills of Lakeway Continues to Elevate Experience, Announces Multimillion-Dollar Projects that include Extensive Renovations to Signature Course, New Aquatics Center

Nicklaus Design Engaged to Modernize the First Nicklaus-Designed Course in Austin

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hills of Lakeway announces construction is set to begin on a major renovation of The Hills Signature Course by Nicklaus Design, the design firm of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, that will positively impact nearly every aspect of the course. In addition, the club, which unveiled the new Elevation Athletic Club in fall 2018, has announced plans to further expand its fitness offerings with a new Aquatics Center.



The Hills Signature Course modernization comes full circle as The Hills was the first golf course in Austin designed exclusively by Jack Nicklaus. The project which will enhance play, aesthetic value of the course and the condition of playing surfaces will begin at the end of this month and is slated to be complete by fall 2021.

“We are so excited to once again work with the world-renowned Nicklaus Design and to elevate the golf experience for members at The Hills,” said John Woodeshick, ClubCorp senior vice president and general manager at The Hills of Lakeway.

“This is one of Jack’s favorite courses. He fell in love with the property when he first visited and is excited about modernizing the course for today's golfer,” said Chris Cochran, senior designer, Nicklaus Design.



Improvements and changes to The Hills Signature Course include:

Complete greens conversion to Champion Bermudagrass G12, which yields a higher tolerance to wear and tear and more blades per square inch bringing a smoother putting surface

Greens complex renovations, including putting surface, greenside bunkers and grass hollows, and slopes and shoulders

New tee boxes – laser-leveled and re-grassed with TifTuf Bermudagrass

Improved fairways regraded to improve drainage and playing surfaces and planted with TifTuf Bermudagrass

Updated irrigation system

Driving range renovation to include laser-leveled tees, new driving range Turfhound Tee Surface and new chipping and short game area

Restoration of the waterfall and creek

Additional tree work

The club’s additional golf courses – Flintrock Falls, Live Oak, and Yaupon courses – will be open every day during construction of The Hills Signature Course.



In addition to the extensive golf course renovation, a new Aquatics Center, slated to open in summer 2021 includes:

Junior-Olympic lap pool, heated for year-round use

Water feature for family pool enjoyment

Waterslides

Expanded fitness programming

Resort-style furnishings and landscape



A secluded private club retreat nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country in Austin, The Hills of Lakeway offers its members two clubs featuring world-class golf in Austin: The Hills Country Club and Lakeway Country Club. Amenities include four championship golf courses, upscale and casual dining, plus the World of Tennis Sports Complex with 16 outdoor tennis courts and two climate-controlled tennis courts, Elevation Athletic Club (full fitness facility) and a swimming pool.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

