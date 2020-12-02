The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of West Virginia Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Asbestos Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of West Virginia Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law FirmCHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of West Virginia is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of West Virginia has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Logging and coal mining are two of the largest industries in West Virginia. Unfortunately, workers in those two industries were at risk of being exposed to asbestos for decades. In addition, West Virginians who worked at metalworking shops or power plant facilities were also at great risk of exposure to asbestos.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in West Virginia include, but are not limited to, Union Carbide, Appalachian Power Company, Dominion Virginia Power, Allegheny Energy Supply, Monongahela Power Company, West Virginia Electric Supply, Elkem Materials/Elkem Metals Inc., Gordon Gasket and Packing Company, Norfolk Southern Railroad, ACME Cabin Creek Consolidated Coal Co., West Virginia Southern Coal Co., Putnam Coal Mines, P&H MinePro Services Appalachia, UB West Virginia, Inc., Vimasco Corporation, Weirton Steel, Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Tyco Healthcare Group and Lizemore Elementary School in Clay County.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
