Podcast: You Call the Shots – Ep. 2 “Tim Sheppard, the Warrior Soldier”

A hurt or broken mind is no different than a hurt or broken arm. Warrior soldier, Tim Sheppard, shares his story of resiliency in episode 2 of “You Call the Shots.”

Tim Sheppard is the director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. Sheppard previously served 40 years in the Army and Army National Guard.  He served in a wide variety of command and staff positions to include Wyoming Army National Guard Chief of Staff and the United States Property and Fiscal Officer.

Kim Dreyer is the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the Wyoming Military Department and is part of S-FERST, which is the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team of Wyoming.

Remember, you are not alone. WYNG Suicide Hotline is 1-307-369-3011.

Helpful Resources from the show: https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/family-programs/

https://www.army.mil/article/133205/its_a_thin_line_for_prescription_use_misuse_abuse_dispose_of_unused_drugs_sept_27

http://www.kevinhinesstory.com/

https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/asap/

Email the Wyoming Soldier Family Support Center at wyoguard@gmail.com or call 800-635-4917 or 307-772-5208.

You can also contact Kimberly Dreyer | 307-772-5337

 

