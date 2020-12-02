Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Launch of Sales at 811 E Street Southeast on Capitol Hill

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams Ballard is pleased to announce the commencement of sales at 811 E Street Southeast, a new boutique condominium perfectly located in the sought-after Barracks Row enclave of Capitol Hill in Southeast Washington.

Once a historic townhome, 811 E Street has been reimaged to offer two rare multilevel condominiums with designer finishes at every turn. Carefully developed by District Growth to maximize the spaces, 811 E Street is a modern Capitol Hill dream with unparalleled finishes throughout each two-bedroom + den or three-bedroom layout. Each oversized home features custom Turkish two-tone cabinetry, marble-style quartz countertops, gas cooking, cutting-edge Samsung appliance packages, beautiful hardwood floors, and designer bath tile. The building is freestanding, with no neighbors on any side, so owners at 811 E Street will experience light on three sides and unparalleled peace and quiet. Schedule your private tour today at www.811Barracks.com

District Growth, a Washington, DC based development firm is building, creating and inspiring across the District from their affordable housing projects to elegant luxury condominiums.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.  

Media Contact:
Derek Friday
703.535.5550 | dfriday@mcwb.com


