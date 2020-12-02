Music Hackspace, the MIDI Association, and NAMM to Host the First MIDI Innovation Awards During Believe in Music Week.

Musicians and inventors around the world have a unique opportunity to present their ideas on a global virtual stage. First prize valued at more than $10,000.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Hackspace, the MIDI Association, and NAMM are proud to announce the first MIDI Innovation Awards , a showcase of grassroots music innovation, hosted during NAMM’s Believe in Music Week.MIDI has been at the centre of music technology innovation since 1983, and MIDI 2.0 is poised to repeat MIDI 1.0’s global success in the decades to come. To further MIDI’s development and artistic impact, there is now an official award to acknowledge MIDI innovation.Craig Anderton, President of the MIDI Association, says, “It’s time to honor the innovators and DIY enthusiasts who are advancing the state of the art in music technology--and I can’t wait to see the entries.”Musicians and inventors around the world have a unique opportunity to present their ideas on a global virtual stage, as well as win valuable prizes. The first prize is valued at more than $10,000, and includes an exhibition booth at The 2022 NAMM Show, TEC Award sponsor benefits and product advertisement. One prize will also be awarded by public vote.Joe Lamond, President and CEO of NAMM, says, “While we cannot be physically together in Anaheim this year, we look forward to using the new Believe in Music virtual platform to build upon our global community and alongside Music Hackspace and the MIDI Association, to recognize the next generation of technical achievement through the inaugural MIDI Innovation Awards.”The awards are open to individuals, artists, and companies who work with MIDI to build innovative products or interactive experiences. Submissions of existing commercialised products are eligible, as well as innovative prototypes and art installations.Entries to the competition open today, and applicants are invited to submit their entry here. A public vote of shortlisted submissions will start on 11th January, with voting support and tabulation by Broadjam.A jury is being assembled to represent the wider music industry and its many facets, including artists, innovators, engineers, and actors. Entries will be judged on four categories: Innovation, inspiring and novel qualities, interoperability, and practical / commercial viability.JB Thiebaut, CEO of Music Hackspace adds, “This new recognition of innovation creates a bridge between DIY communities and the Music Industry. With the MIDI Innovation Awards, we aim to establish a launchpad for new products supporting music creation.”The finalists will pitch their entries during a livestream on Thursday 21st January 2021 at 12 midday PST (3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET), during NAMM’s Believe in Music week. It will be open to all to watch on YouTube, Facebook and NAMM’s Believe in Music TV.**********About Music HackspaceThe Music Hackspace’s mission is to develop the largest online learning platform for music technologies. It was founded in 2011 by Jean-Baptiste Thiebaut in London, as a collective of artists and engineers. Starting with weekly meet-ups and seminars, the Music Hackspace now curates over 20 workshops every month on music programming, instrument design, and DIY electronics, for a growing number of artists and hobbyists. Follow the Music Hackspace on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About MIDI AssociationThe MIDI Association is the non-profit community for both the companies who develop new MIDI specifications and products, and the people that create music and art with MIDI. The MIDI.org website is the central repository of information about anything related to MIDI technology, from classic legacy gear to the next-gen MIDI protocols coming soon. To stay in touch with the latest news about MIDI, sign up for free at MIDI.org.About NAMMThe National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org , call 800.767.NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.For more information:Link to press pack Jean-Baptiste ThiebautFounder & CEOMusic Hackspacejb@musichackspace.orgAthan BilliasCOOMIDI Associationinfo@midi.orgChalise ZolezziNAMMpublicrelations@namm.org