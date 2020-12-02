Liles Parker PLLC Lands John Pierce, a Nationally-Known Former Federal Prosecutor and Health Care / White Collar Counsel
We are thrilled to have John on our team. Many of our attorneys have had the pleasure of working with John on complex health care cases. His track record and history of success speaks for itself.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liles Parker PLLC is pleased to announce that prominent white collar defense attorney, John Pierce, has joined our team of experienced health care attorneys.
— Robert W. Liles, Managing Member for Liles Parker PLLC
John’s background is unique. Prior to entering private practice, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of California, the District of Columbia, and in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA). While working as a Federal prosecutor in the EDVA, he represented the office on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC) for Health Care Fraud. Since leaving the government, John has successfully represented both foreign and domestic individuals and corporations in health care, commercial securities, corruption, export control, and tax disputes. John graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Economics and received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. He has over 30 years of experience prosecuting and defending parties in health care and other white collar crime cases.
With the addition of John Pierce to the Liles Parker roster, the firm has expanded its team of former, senior-level Federal prosecutors and further enhanced its ability to successfully represent health care providers and suppliers in administrative, civil, and criminal matters and cases. Commenting on the recruitment of Mr. Pierce, Managing Member, Robert W. Liles stated: “We are thrilled to have John on our team. Many of our attorneys have had the pleasure of working with John on complex health care cases. His track record and history of success speaks for itself. "
If you are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), or one of the Medicare Fraud Strike Force teams that have been established, you need the assistance of experienced legal counsel. John Pierce can help protect your business, your reputation, and, most importantly, defend your personal liberty. For more information about our firm, see our website: www.lilesparker.com
We represent health care providers and suppliers nationwide. Our attorneys are available seven days a week to take your call. For a complimentary assessment of your case, give us a call. We can be reached at: (800) 475-1906 or (202) 298-8750.
Liles Parker has been rated “AV” by Martindale-Hubbell. This honor is “limited to only the most distinguished law practices; those that have achieved the AV rating. The ‘A’ signifies the highest level of legal ability, while the ‘V’ denotes ‘very high’ adherence to professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability, and diligence.”
