Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Represents Employees in Overtime Compensation Cases in LA County

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to employees who have been denied overtime compensation by their employers.

Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of workers who have been refused overtime compensation in Los Angeles Country or elsewhere in Southern California.

"We represent employees and fight for them in cases involving overtime compensation," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. "In California, the law requires that employers pay overtime, whether authorized or not, and it is unlawful for employers to deny overtime compensation."

"Overtime law can be complex and confusing," said Akopyan and added, "Figuring out which overtime law applies, whether it applies, and how it applies to a given situation is not always easy."

"If you are in the Los Angeles area and have a question about whether overtime is owing or not, call one of our overtime attorneys to discuss your specific situation" said Akopyan. "Our overtime compensation attorneys have substantial experience representing employees and can help you secure the overtime compensation you have been denied."

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

