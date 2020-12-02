InSpire Transpiration Solutions to Present at The Science of Cannabis Cultivation Hosted by Analytical Cannabis
Chief Technology Officer, Robbie Batts, will discuss energy efficiency and sustainability in cannabis cultivation at inaugural online event
Smart cultivators who are looking ahead should implement long-term energy efficiency practices into their business strategy to find substantial savings and advance their competitive edge.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robbie Batts, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of InSpire Transpiration Solutions, has been selected to speak at the inaugural Science of Cannabis Cultivation Online Symposium hosted by Analytical Cannabis. Batts’ presentation, “Do Well By Doing Good,” will take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 9:00 a.m. PST, and will explore how cultivators can use energy efficiency and sustainability to meet growing demand in the evolving cannabis industry.
— Robbie Batts
“As the industry continues to grow and competition steepens, the difference between success and failure can boil down to operating costs,” says Batts. “Smart cultivators who are looking ahead should implement long-term energy efficiency practices into their business strategy to find substantial savings and advance their competitive edge.”
“Do Well By Doing Good” will help cannabis cultivators discover how to implement energy efficient practices and take advantage of incentives and rebates currently available in the marketplace. A sustainable approach to energy consumption for cannabis cultivation may soon be required - or at least strongly encouraged - as regulators begin to implement energy consumption caps and utility companies begin to offer energy saving incentives and rebates.
Batts will discuss the impact of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) equipment on energy use, and ultimately show attendees that energy efficiency can be used to impact profitability, competitive edge and business performance.
The Science of Cannabis Cultivation is a free, one-day online symposium focused on recent developments in the world of cannabis cultivation. Scientists, researchers and technology professionals will share their work and expertise as they discuss challenges and opportunities in the developing cannabis space. To register for the inaugural Science of Cannabis Cultivation Online Symposium, visit AnalyticalCannabis.com.
Batts is a passionate engineer with more than a decade of experience designing, selling and commissioning HVAC and process systems throughout North America. Recognizing a knowledge gap around fully understanding plant transpiration rates and how this impacts environmental control, he co-founded InSpire to focus on Advanced Transpiration Solutions.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial grow room HVACD. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
+1 802-373-4686
email us here