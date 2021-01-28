Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Virginia to get Serious about Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Serious Results

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Virginia to get serious about financial compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NORFOLK , VIRGINIA , USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Virginia or their family members to please get serious about financial compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. As Erik Karst will explain, mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer might exceed one million dollars-if the lawyers who represent them know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys.

"We are not only reaching out not only to Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Virginia we are also reaching out to any Navy Veteran with mesothelioma nationwide who served at Norfolk, Virginia at the navy base or shipyard. Norfolk is the world's largest navy base. If this sounds like you or your immediate family member and he has mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth. https://Virginia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: https://cancer.uvahealth.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.