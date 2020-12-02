Meeting Notice: Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet Dec. 14 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, December 14 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The advisory committee will meet to discuss the next stage of the implementation of the Phosphorus Management Tool.
For more information about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Dwight Dotterer at dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov or 240-694-7608.
