Educator Learning Opportunity: Creating Circles of Wellness for Ourselves and Our Communities

We know that wellness is paramount, especially in this moment.

Join us for a collaborative endeavor where PEAR (Partnerships in Education and Resilience), out of Harvard University, will facilitate an online event focused on celebrating individual and community wellness — and it’s 100% free and open to all educators across Maine.

Our program will feature Exploration Stations — moments filled with choices of activities that bring balance, fun, distraction, and decadence. For example, some of our organizing team offered things like walking in nature, showing off our four-legged friends, sharing what’s going well in your classroom, and a hot cup of tea. To help us create stations, tell us what brings YOU balance in these times.

We hope you’ll join GMRI, the organizations of the STEM Collaborative, and educators from across Maine as we build community, gain strategies to support wellness, and practice these strategies together now and into the future.

Are you attending with others from your organization/school? (For some small group work it makes sense for colleagues to be together.) Are you willing to lead an Exploration Station around that thing that brings you balance?

Registration can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creating-circles-of-wellness-for-ourselves-and-our-communities-tickets-128889663453

Questions?

Email Jamaal Williams from PEAR at jwilliams@pearinc.org

