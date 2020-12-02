Lifequest Subsidiary, Biopipe Global and its Joint Venture Partner, Biopipe Innovation, Bangladesh Receive $410,000 in Orders for Zero Sludge Biopipe Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plants 

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP ( LQWC ) subsidiary, Biopipe Global Corp ., which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, is pleased to announce that its joint venture in Bangladesh has received new orders totaling $410,000.



Ekram Zaman, Executive Directorof BiopipeInnovation,said, “We previously stated that our sales activity had picked up and we are pleased to have received $410,000 inorders. Thesales pipeline remains robust and we expect to close a few more before the end of the year. We are augmenting our engineering teamwith the hiring of two additional engineersin anticipation of increasing order and installation activity.”

Enes Kutluca, CEO of Biopipe,said, “Since joining Biopipe Innovation, Ekram has been phenomenal in streamlining operations and sales strategy and we are seeing the results. We are also making progress in Turkey and expect to install the first of several plants for Izmirmunicipality in the next few weeks. Over the last two months, our proposal activity has picked up significantly in all the countries we are currently operating in and expect 2021 to be an exciting year for Biopipe.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning. Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

