Latest News: Library Receives Donation to Reimagine Visitor Experience

Artist rendering of reimagined visitor experience, entrance to main hall of Library of Congress

The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation is donating $1 million to reimagine and enhance the visitor experience at the Library of Congress with a new orientation gallery, exhibitions and learning lab, the Library announced today.

The Phoenix-based foundation’s donation to support design and construction of the Library’s visitor experience is one of several major gifts to the project in 2020 and was announced just after Giving Tuesday.

