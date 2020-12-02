» News » 2020 » Scott Joplin House State Historic Site hosts virtu...

Scott Joplin House State Historic Site hosts virtual public meeting Dec. 5

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 2, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a virtual informational meeting for Scott Joplin House State Historic Site at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5 via a WebEx online meeting. Participants can join by using the following information.

Meeting Link: stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=mbf944626a4094191876aadc49d04f3ec Meeting Number: 177 114 8147 Password: MoStateParks

To join by phone, dial 1-650-479-3207 and enter the access code: 177 114 8147.

The public is invited to share comments about the historic site and its operations during the meeting. Staff will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are held for all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

For more information about the meeting, call the site at 314-340-5790.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

