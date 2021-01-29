"As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is happy to discuss at 800-714-0303-it takes time to ensure his client recall as much as possible about their asbestos exposure-for better compensation.” — Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We recommend, and we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Missouri receives the best possible financial compensation results. In many instances-financial compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars. As attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to explain-mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma depends on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. The more instances of asbestos exposure in many cases the better the compensation-as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to explain at 800-714-0303.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma and our top priority is that people like this receive the best possible compensation results. Most people with mesothelioma we have been honored to assist in the last 15 years had not one-but multiple exposures to asbestos in the navy or at work. Usually when we ask them-how were-you exposed to asbestos-they offer one or two time frames. After we ask about these exposures the person recalls more exposure. As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 it takes a little time to make sure his client recalls as much as possible about their asbestos exposure-because their compensation depends on this."

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center proudly offers their free services to a person with mesothelioma in any community in Missouri including Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee's Summit, O'Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri.

For the best possible treatment options in Missouri the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following healthcare facility:

*Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.barnesjewish.org/cancer-center

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana, and Washington. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Missouri as the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

