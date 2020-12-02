Axiom will be Presenting and Exhibiting at Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases 2020: A Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is a presenting sponsor and exhibitor at Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases taking place December 7-8th, 2020.



The presentation ‘Rare Disease Studies - Data Challenges & Solutions’, scheduled for December 8th at 1:30 PM EST will feature Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO and Kaitlyn Townsley, Axiom’s Associate Director of Product Innovation. The panelists will discuss key data challenges and technology solutions pertaining to rare disease studies, along with the advantages of centralized data and eClinical Solutions to manage it.

“Rare disease studies involve critical data from a small number of patients across EDC, ePRO, IWRS and lab data, making study management and access to real time status and reports a challenge. Fusion, Axiom’s unified eClinical platform, allows for study management within one platform providing easy to use technology to oversee Study Compliance and Patient Retention which are so important to rare disease trials. We are excited to speak with attendees and share how Fusion can help manage every aspect of their clinical trials in a single unified platform,” shared Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director of Product Innovation.

To register for this event, please visit: https://rarediseases.online-event.co/registration/arena-rare-diseases-3

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com/.

