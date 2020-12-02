Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Harsco Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 List

  • Newsweek’s final list recognizes top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

  • Achievement reflects Harsco’s commitment to becoming a leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as it transforms into a global, market-leading environmental solutions Company.

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, announces today that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Out of the 400 companies included, Harsco ranked #12 in the professional services category and #16 overall for its corporate governance score. It is the first time the Company has been recognized on such a prestigious list.

Newsweek’s list recognizes top performing companies that are giving back to the communities they operate in. While the world has continuously changed this past year, Harsco has remained steadfast in its mission to provide essential services and safety measures for its customers and employees while striving to achieve our sustainability goals. The Newsweek achievement reinforces Harsco’s commitment to be an excellent corporate citizen, as the Company has long been an advocate for sustainability through innovative solutions.

“We are pleased with being named on Newsweek’s list, as it is a reflection of the strategy we’ve put forth to transform into a global, market-leading environmental solutions company,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “We believe there is room in this industry to become a best-in-class leader in ESG. Even more so over time, I envision us providing a different and greater value proposition to our customers by continuing to sharpen our operational focus so that we can best serve our people and planet. It’s a privilege to be considered a leading company when it comes to corporate citizenship and governance.”

Harsco’s approach to a comprehensive sustainability strategy is guided by the Company’s focus on urgent societal needs and providing environmental solutions for specialty and industrial waste streams. Future plans include the continuation of advancing sustainability and becoming an even more purpose-driven company.

Companies outlined in this list were selected from a pool of 2,000 based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports, in addition to an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. residents.

To view the full list of responsible companies, visit Newsweek’s site. To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading sustainability solutions, visit www.harsco.com/sustainability.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation is a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries.  Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Harsco Investor Contact  
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Harsco Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com


