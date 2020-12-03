Jyamma Games Celebrates the Holiday Season With the Christmas Seasonal Event That Releases Two Skins for Matchy Catch.

Matchy Catch - Christmas Seasonal Event Matchy Catch Christmas Skin Set Hi-Ball Rush Special Skin Set

Jyamma Games announces the Christmas Seasonal Event of Matchy Catch. To celebrate the holiday season, two new skin sets are available starting today

The new skin sets of Matchy Catch are available now for download and introduce different styles.” — Giacomo Greco - CEO of Jyamma Games

MILAN, ITALY, December 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jyamma Games announces the Christmas Seasonal Event of Matchy Catch . To celebrate the holiday season, two new Matchy Catch skin sets are available starting today. In this hyper-casual puzzle game, the player has to match the right symbols to pass the level in order to unlock rewards and customise the game. Matchy Catch is a brand new mobile videogame, released on September 17, that allows an addictive and personalized gaming experience.The new skin sets are available now for download and introduce different styles. The first skin set is a traditional representation of Christmas such as deer, elves, and the Grinch. The protagonists of the second skin set are the characters from Hi-Ball Rush , the first videogame realized by Jyamma Games. Hi-Ball Rush is an arcade game inspired by the traditional Pong that tests the player's reflexes. The Christmas Seasonal Event skins can be played from December 3, after updating the Matchy Catch app on the store.Matchy Catch is a hyper-casual puzzle videogame in which the player must reproduce the objects that appear on the screen in the right order. The player willbe able to move forward with levels. Matchy Catch offers the possibility to use combos and bonuses that can give a boost to reach the next level.Jyamma Games is an independent Italian development studio that brings the funniest video games ever to the market. The company has been operating for just over a year and has already made two video games for mobile devices: Matchy Catch and Hi-Ball Rush.

