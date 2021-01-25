Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Taconite Miner in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Much Better Financial Compensation Result

"We are appealing to the family of a taconite miner in Minnesota who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the immediate family of a taconite miner in Minnesota who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma in Minnesota for decades and he will know exactly how to help a person like this.

"We know the last 12 months or so have been a nightmare of people in Minnesota if you throw in the Coronavirus, social unrest and the election. We have heard that some people with mesothelioma around the nation are son worn out with everything-they are not electing to pursue compensation. Please do not do this. If you have mesothelioma in Minnesota and or this sounds like your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. The call is no obligation and at a minimum he will be able to explain the compensation process to you as well as suggest what your claim might be worth. This is a much better deal than a free booklet, or kit related to mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma