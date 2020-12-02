The GLOBAL DAY OF PRAYER with Pastor Chris
This special 24-hour program is set to change the destiny of nations all around the world from Tuesday, 1st December through to Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.BERLIN, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoveWorld Networks Broadcasts The ‘Global Day of Prayer’
The Man of God, Reverend (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome, Hosts The ‘Global Day of Prayer’ where he prays with millions of people worldwide on the LoveWorld Networks.
The ‘Global Day of Prayer’ has been described by many as “the largest ever global prayer event,” as the unique quarterly prayer program brings together millions of people to teach Christianity and the preaching of Jesus Christ. The event is hosted by Reverend (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome, as he continues to emphasize the need for Christians all around the world to bond together in prayers for the Church and the nations of the world in these last days.
The world continues to battle several challenges – manmade and natural. Consequently, it has become imperative for Christians to join forces and overcome these challenges. Unfortunately, there are only a few platforms that provide the opportunity for people in different parts of the world to pray together to fight a common enemy. However, Dr. Chris Oyakhilome has found a way with The ‘Global Day of Prayer.’
The ‘Global Day of Prayer’ is broadcasted LIVE on all LoveWorld Networks as well as several terrestrial TV stations, radio stations, and internet platforms. The event provides the perfect opportunity for the saints to fulfill their intercessory ministry, with tons of people in different parts of the world participating in the program experiencing remarkable testimonies from the past editions of the revolutionary program.
The plethora of platforms available for people to join the prayer event and the testimonies from participants over the years has helped to increase the popularity and acceptance of The ‘Global Day of Prayer.’
For more information about The ‘Global Day of Prayer’ and how to participate in the power-packed prayer event with friends, colleagues, loved ones, and family members, please visit - https://rhapsodytv.live
Rhapsody of Realities
