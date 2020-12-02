Fitness Equipment Market Booms Globally, to Register 3.5% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research
The market across North America garnered a major share in 2018. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fitness equipment market is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key segments, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive scenario.
Shankar Bhandalkar, Senior Research Analyst, at Allied Market Research, highlighted, “Medium-priced cardiovascular fitness equipment with smarter workout tracking, and entertainment features are expected to attract more customers in developing countries such as India and China, due to price sensitivity. However, the developed markets are anticipated to be driven by high-end equipment with advanced and sophisticated user engagement and monitoring feature.”
According to the report, the market is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
The global fitness equipment market is analyzed across type and end-user.
Based on type, the report divides the market into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is categorized into treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike, rowing machine, and others. The cardiovascular training equipment is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027.
Based on end user, the market is classified into home consumers, health club/gyms, and other commercial users. The home consumer segment is further divided into home, apartment, and gyms in the apartment, whereas other commercial user is sectioned into the hotel, corporate office, hospitals & medical center, and public institution. The home consumer segment contributed to around one-third of the total market share and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the health club/gym segment would register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period.
The global fitness equipment market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., Technogym S.p.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Torque Fitness, LLC, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., and TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc., LLC.
