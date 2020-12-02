Wisconsin Father Hits 500,000 Push-up Milestone on the Path to Break World Record

Nate Carroll is attempting to complete over 1.5 million push-ups in 12 months while raising $1.5 million for Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Nate Carroll has crossed the 500,000 mark in his quest to break the world record for push-ups done in a year.

Motivating him to get up and do push-ups every day, in addition to raising his three kids, and working his day job, is his goal of raising $1.5 million dollars for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program, which pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

“Every day I pour my heart into pushups for families I've never met, in hopes of honoring their Mother or Father who gave their life protecting families like mine. It's important to me that these families know that haven’t been forgotten,” said Carroll.

Every day through the end of the year Carroll will be dedicating that day’s push-ups to a family who will have their mortgage paid off or receive a mortgage-free home from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as part of its 2020 Season of Hope is delivering 36 mortgage-free homes in 25 states in the span of 36 days.

You can watch Nate complete his pushups and hear the family’s stories on his YouTube page.

“Everyone of these first responders has a story of courage sacrifice and heroism they ran towards danger - losing their lives to protect the life of a stranger. I hope to share these stories about these men and women that we call heroes - but someone called Dad or Mom,” said Carroll.

You can follow his quest to break the world record by following him on Instagram where he will be posting push-up video compilations as well as pictures of verified logbook entries.

You can donate to his campaign and cheer him on all year long with the hashtag: #pushthrough.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

