Campbell Street in Jackson to Close for I-40 Bridge Demolition

JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close Campbell Street over I-40 this weekend to begin bridge demolition. This phase of work will consist of removing the eastern portion of the Campbell Street bridge. Following the weekend closure, Campbell Street over I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the remainder of the construction project.

The weekend closures are as follows:

Friday, December 4, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, December 7, 6:00 a.m.:

· I-40 east and westbound at Exit 83 will run up and over the ramps during the closure times.

Traffic will be allowed to turn right onto Campbell Street, but will not be able to enter the interstate from Campbell Street. Detour signs will be posted throughout the construction area.

This is part of an $87.9 million dollar project in Jackson to widen 5.4 miles on I-40 between east of exit 82 (Highland Avenue) to exit 87 (Highway 70) from four to six lanes. The project will also replace five bridges and install fiber for future information technology systems.

