Activated Carbon Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research

The growing demand for sewage and water treatment and advancement in technology will drive the market for activated carbon.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Activated Carbon Market is forecast to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The soaring demand for filtered and unadulterated freshwater, especially from developing and underdeveloped regions, is boosting the market demand. The increasing demand for activated carbon in water treatment applications will foster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Investment in research and development activities is crucial to focus on the production of activated carbon derived from cheap sources and moderate minimization of expensive commercial activated carbons.

The market is witnessing high demand for the treatment of various pollutants, including dyes, ions, and a range of organic pollutants, which will boost the activated carbon demand during the forecast period. The remediation of wastewater by the use of activated carbon have gained substantial attention as such advancement in technology will stimulate the activated carbon market.

The availability of raw materials will be restricted due to environmental factors, which may lead to a hike in prices. This may have a negative impact on the activated carbon market. This may be due to the new demand for mercury, mercury control technology, and its derivatives being hazardous in nature.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, Acer launched its new product range, ‘Acerpure cool’ 2-in-1 air purifier and circulator, in the Indian market ahead of Diwali. The acerpure cool’s 3-in-1 HEPA13 filter consists of Ag+ silver-coated filter, and the activated carbon filter removes 99.97% of particles and also eliminates gasses and odors.

The major objective of the powdered activated carbon dosage is to adsorb toxic substances or material from wastewater that is tough to degrade, to permit the biological degradation process to take place without any hindrance. Powdered activated carbon production and dosage system are needed in aeration tanks for dosage.

Coconut shell is among the main feedstock materials used for the production of the product. A rise in the production of coconut propels the activated carbon industry. The segment is expected to grow with a significant share during the forecast period.

In the food and beverage sector, activated carbon is used to remove contaminants or impurities, such as odor and color from food liquids, sweeteners, beverages, syrups, organic and amino acids. An increase in demand for processed food and beverage is a driving factor for the segment.

North America held a significant share due to the saturation of end-use industries and moderate growth rate. The U.S. is expected to have high demand headed by Mexico and Canada.

Key participants include Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the Global Activated Carbon Market on the type, raw material, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymer Coated Activated Carbon Powdered Activated Carbon Bead Activated Carbon Granular Activated Carbon Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon Other Activated Carbon

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wood/Coal Coconut Shell Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food & Beverage Processing Automotive Water Treatment Pharmaceutical & Medical Air Purification Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



