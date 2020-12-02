Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Devon Energy Announces First-Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon’s common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, at a rate of $0.11 per share based on a record date of March 15, 2021.

About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts   Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

