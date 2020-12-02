Mediaocean Launches New Audience Reach Capabilities to Enhance Omnichannel Advertising

First-to-Market Solution for Linear TV Allows Advertisers to Reach Deduplicated Audiences on CTV and Social Channels

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced enhanced capabilities in its Scope product for TV Reach Extension (TVRE). With TVRE, Mediaocean becomes the only buying platform that connects linear TV audience intelligence with connected television (CTV) and closed ecosystems like Facebook. The new audience intelligence tools provide advertisers the ability to deduplicate audiences, manage reach and frequency, eliminate waste, and focus on incrementality across multiple channels.



Mediaocean’s TVRE capabilities launch at a pivotal juncture in the convergence of TV and digital advertising. Consumers are spending the vast majority of their time online within closed ecosystems while, on TV, an increasing share of valuable audiences are viewing over CTV and streaming platforms. Mediaocean’s TVRE provides universal measurement and targeting capabilities that reach across both formats.



The Mediaocean TVRE solution leverages a unique combination of data sets and algorithms to enable intelligent reach extension across premium video channels. As consumers speed up their shift from traditional television, TVRE allows advertisers to find untapped audiences across CTV and digital environments and avoid duplicated reach. Capabilities include:



The ability to avoid duplicated reach by planning CTV and social campaigns based on missed or under-served audiences within a linear TV plan.

Reporting that shows audience reach delivered individually and jointly across TV and CTV to enable cross-channel performance analysis.



“CTV is exploding in terms of consumer viewers and providers. This is driving subsequent growth in advertising but CTV is one channel in a broader converged television mix,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Mediaocean. “Most DSPs don’t touch linear TV or social media at all, given this inventory is typically only available via direct sales or API integrations, not through exchanges and SSPs. Our Scope product was purpose-built to operate within and across the walls of closed ecosystems, including converged television.”

“Understanding the interplay between TV and social is one of the main keys to mastering omnichannel strategies,” said Jennifer Eenigenburg, VP Digital Media Director at Rain the Growth Agency. “Marketers can’t maximize either channel until they can find the same high value audiences across both. Mediaocean’s platform allows marketers to connect walled platforms.”

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. Processing $150 billion in annual media spend, Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. With AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean enables end-to-end management of campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Contact

Mona Khaldi

Press@mediaocean.com