U.S. Steel Grating Market Size to Reach $33.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.7%: AMR

Developments in technologies such as high load capacity and surge in demand for steel grating in the end-use industries drive the U.S. steel grating market. The market across Southwest held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. The prolonged lockdown across various regions and lack of workers have decreased the production of steel grating.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. steel grating market generated $25.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $33.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Developments in technologies such as high load capacity and surge in demand for steel grating in the end-use industries drive the U.S. steel grating market. However, emission of carbon during the production of steel grating and demand for FRP grating due to its lightweight nature hinder the market growth. On the contrary, installation of new manufacturing facilities is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there is a significant decline in production activities of the end-use industries. Owing to a disrupted supply chain, there has been decrease in demand for steel grating.

The U.S. steel grating market is segmented on the basis of material type, surface type, fabrication, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on material type, the market is divided into stainless steel grating, carbon steel grating, and aluminum steel grating. The carbon steel grating segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the stainless-steel grating segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of surface type, the market is classified into plain steel grating and serrated steel grating. The serrated steel grating segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market.

Based on fabrication, the market is divided into welded steel grating, swage locked grating, press locked grating, riveted grating, and close mesh steel grating. The welded steel grating segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the close mesh steel grating segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. steel grating market is analyzed across various regions such as New England, Mid-Atlantic, South, Mid-West, Southwest, and West. The market across Southwest held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the market across the West is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. steel grating market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Eaton Corporation, Grating Pacific Inc., Farwest Steel Corporation, Interstate Gratings LLC, IKG, Indiana Gratings Inc., Nucor Corporation, Mcnichols Co. Inc., Lichtgitter GmbH, P&R Metals, and Valmont Industries Inc.

