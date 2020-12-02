Dolly Parton Kicks Off ‘Jingle Challenge’ for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Blake Shelton, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Sara Evans, Rascal Flatts, Lady A, and More Also Challenge Fans to Send 10,000 Virtual Messages of Joy, Encouragement and Support to Patients, Families and Staff

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt announced the 2020 ‘Jingle Challenge’ to send uplifting messages to patients, families and staff. Global superstar Dolly Parton kicked off the virtual challenge on her Facebook and Instagram encouraging fans to spread messages of hope, with a goal of 10,000 holiday messages to children and staff at the Nashville children’s hospital. Artists Blake Shelton, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Sara Evans, Rascal Flatts, Lady A, Runaway June, Abby Anderson, Jillian Jacqueline, Travis Denning, and more will join Dolly this month to participate in the Jingle Challenge.

Starting today, individuals nationwide can customize a photo with Dolly on Santa’s sleigh in the Hannah Dennison Butterfly Garden located inside the children’s hospital and send a message to patients, families and staff. The butterfly garden was renamed in 2018 in honor of and dedicated to Dolly’s niece Hannah Dennison, a survivor of childhood cancer who received her care at Children’s Hospital. Participants can download and share their special photo with Dolly to their personal social media pages to help spread awareness and call on others to participate in the challenge. In addition to being featured on the Jingle Challenge landing page, fans around the world can also find the virtual postcard via Dolly’s own ‘Dolly Digital Sleigh’ campaign.

“Knowing that kids at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will get to see how many people across the world are thinking of them this holiday season makes my heart happy,” said Dolly Parton. “You know, The Hannah Dennison Butterfly Garden is something we dedicated a few years back, so I know adding this picture of hope to our Dolly Digital Sleigh campaign will be a blessing to all the families.”

When individuals participate in the challenge by sending a message to the children’s hospital, they will receive a special image to post to their social channels to show that they’ve joined the challenge.

“We are so grateful to Dolly, all the participating artists and our larger community for virtually delivering messages of encouragement and support to our children, their families and our amazing staff,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “It is heartwarming to know that during this holiday season our hospital is wrapped in the caring spirit of our community, which serves as the foundation of the work we do every day as we provide hope and healing to children and families all year round.”

About Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Achieving 10 out of 10 nationally ranked pediatric specialties in 2020, Children’s Hospital was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 14th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, a nonprofit organization, opened in 2004, expanded its physical space in 2012, and recently added four new floors encompassing 160,000 total sq. ft. The new expansion helps to advance the size and scope of the hospital's mission. For more about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt: ChildrensHospitalVanderbilt.org









