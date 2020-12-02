Imperial Capital Hires Amer Tiwana to Head Distressed and Special Situations Strategy

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today the hiring of Amer Tiwana who will be charged with leading its sales & trading desk analysis strategy in distressed and special situations. Mr. Tiwana, an investment analyst with nearly 20 years on Wall Street, is based in Stamford, CT and reports to Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital. This new hire is part of Imperial Capital’s efforts to expand and deepen its alternative credit strategy which provides distressed and esoteric asset solutions to institutional investors in the U.S. and the EEA.



“With distressed and special situations becoming an important focus for us and the institutional investor community, we hired Amer Tiwana to lead our sales and trading desk analysis efforts in this area,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital. “Amer joins Imperial with extensive credit analysis experience and an established track record within both the US and European markets, further distinguishing Imperial as a global leader in distressed and special situations analysis.”

Amer Tiwana joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director, Head of Distressed & Special Situations Strategy in the Credit Sales & Trading Group based in Stamford, CT. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Tiwana was a Managing Director with Cowen/CRT for nearly 15 years where he focused on stressed/distressed opportunities across the entire capital structure, event-driven/special situations including M&A and Spin-offs, and post reorganized equities. Mr. Tiwana began his career as an Equity Analyst at the Hedge Fund Morgens, Waterfall and Vintiadis & Co. in New York. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bowdoin College.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

