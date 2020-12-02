Bundle Up with Savings This Holiday Season at Food Lion

Food Lion Outlines Ways to Save On Holiday Shopping

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re having a small gathering or celebrating with the people in your household this holiday season, Food Lion understands that saving money is important to all our customers. That’s why the grocer is highlighting ways to bundle up your savings to get the most for your holiday grocery dollars.



“We know that our customers are looking for ways to make every dollar count this holiday season,” said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty for Food Lion. “We are committed to ensuring our neighbors can nourish their families this holiday season while maximizing savings.”

Customers can bundle their savings by:

Signing up for an MVP Rewards Card, which allows customers to save on items they already buy. Scanning this card every shopping trip allows them to receive personalized coupons and discounts.

Taking advantage of the “Priced Low Everyday Items.” Just look for the signs on some of the most popular items and get ready to save!

Looking for weekly “Hot Sale!” items. These extra savings can help customers save on anything from meat to produce to household products.

Creating a digital MVP account then visiting the MVP Coupon Hub to load coupons directly to their MVP card.

Tracking their Shop & Earn Rewards progress, where customers earn rewards each month on products they buy the most.

Looking for specials in our weekly ad flyer and pairing them with manufacturer’s coupons and in-store kiosk coupons.

Customers can also visit www.foodlion.com to see additional ways to save and a holiday meal shopping guide.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS:

Kelly Powell

704-310-3886

Kelly.Powell@foodlion.com

An Infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90acf660-e84e-4bf3-9ce7-2895aff17e33