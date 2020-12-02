Coronavirus - South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais on suspension of summer initiation season due to Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

With the resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases in the province, Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, officially confirms that the sacred practice of initiation has been suspended in the province until further notice as per the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, 1 December 2020.

As gazetted by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, male and female initiation practices are prohibited for the duration of the national state of disaster. Guided by the prescribed national regulations, recommendations from the Department of Health and consultation with the initiation forums across the province, the Summer Initiation season will unfortunately not go ahead as scheduled in compliance with the mandatory protocols currently in place.

We will however be monitoring the situation on a daily basis and will communicate if any changes are made in this regard.

Minister Marais said, “The Department Cultural Affairs and Sport’s key objective is to ensure a safe and enabling environment for initiates and the effective rite of passage. To give effect to its intention, the Department plans to host training sessions early next year for cultural practitioners, inclusive of carers, traditional surgeons and members of the Initiation Forums. Consultation with all stakeholders, interested groups and individuals will be on-going during the current Covid-19 situation”.

We thank our valued partners for the exceptional collaborative work done in service of the people of the Western Cape, bringing into fruition innovative solutions in response to unprecedented circumstances. We thank them wholeheartedly for creating the enabling environment needed to live healthier lifestyles in safer environments, more prepared for tomorrow as we now navigate into our new norm.

Issued by: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport