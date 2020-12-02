DOTmed.com, Inc. awarded a group purchasing agreement for Surplus Equipment Recycling, Service and Sales with Premier
EINPresswire.com/ -- DOTmed.com, Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Equipment Recycling and eWaste Management with Premier. Effective November 1st, 2020, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for surplus healthcare asset sales, valuation, equipment recycling, and deinstallation services.
“We are excited and honored to have Premier choose DOTmed’s Clean Sweep services for their Equipment Recycling and eWaste Management category. Clean Sweep provides healthcare facilities ‘one-call’ access to a wide array of products and services that take the work out of surplus equipment management and allows them to focus on what they do best: improving patient outcomes,” said Philip F. Jacobus, Founder and CEO of DOTmed.com, Inc.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About Clean Sweep:
DOTmed’s Clean Sweep is a simple, affordable and complete solution for healthcare providers who want to monetize their surplus assets as quickly and efficiently as possible. DOTmed manages the logistics, inventory and sales process for facilities and assures the highest possible return by leveraging the selling power of DOTmed.com.
About DOTmed.com:
DOTmed is the world’s largest marketplace for used medical equipment, spare parts, consumables and service. With over 300,000 registered users and over 900,000 individual listings for products and services, DOTmed provides an efficient and world-wide market for healthcare providers and affiliated professionals.
DOTmed.com, Inc.
“We are excited and honored to have Premier choose DOTmed’s Clean Sweep services for their Equipment Recycling and eWaste Management category. Clean Sweep provides healthcare facilities ‘one-call’ access to a wide array of products and services that take the work out of surplus equipment management and allows them to focus on what they do best: improving patient outcomes,” said Philip F. Jacobus, Founder and CEO of DOTmed.com, Inc.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About Clean Sweep:
DOTmed’s Clean Sweep is a simple, affordable and complete solution for healthcare providers who want to monetize their surplus assets as quickly and efficiently as possible. DOTmed manages the logistics, inventory and sales process for facilities and assures the highest possible return by leveraging the selling power of DOTmed.com.
About DOTmed.com:
DOTmed is the world’s largest marketplace for used medical equipment, spare parts, consumables and service. With over 300,000 registered users and over 900,000 individual listings for products and services, DOTmed provides an efficient and world-wide market for healthcare providers and affiliated professionals.
DOTmed.com, Inc.
+1 866-999-3686 ext. 252
email us here
Philip F. Jacobus, CEO
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn