Concora now offers Submittals for commercial building material manufacturers
Allows manufacturers to offer submittals directly from their websites
Submittals is the most important document for sub contractors on the manufacturer's website”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concora announced Submittals, a new feature in their Concora Digital Experience Platform that is uniquely tailored to the needs of contractors and subcontractors.
— Concora, 2020 Architect and Contractor Survey
Submittals streamline the submission process by allowing builders to quickly find and select products and product content and collate that information into a quality submittal for any given project.
“Directly bolted to a manufacturer’s website through Concora Design Studio, the new Submittals feature creates an efficient and effective way for manufacturers to increase lead generation,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “Perhaps the most important benefit is that it drastically reduces the submittal process from hours to minutes. With hundreds of submittals required per building project, the reduction in time is a real game changer.”
The Submittals feature also helps contractors ensure project compliance with their respective architectural design documents, which is essential for any contractor.
Submittals is one more way for manufacturers to put their products directly into a builder’s project. To learn more visit: https://www.concora.com/submittals
About Concora
Concora has a 30-year history of helping building products manufacturers put their products directly into their customers’ projects. For three decades, we’ve helped manufacturers navigate the complexities of product specification for commercial construction projects. Our Digital Experience Platform builds on our history of success by providing next generation empowerment to manufacturers by simplifying their buyer’s journey—meeting the unique needs of commercial Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Contracting (AEC) customers.
