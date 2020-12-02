MyRadar Partners with Sport Watch Pioneer Suunto for Advanced Weather Information 

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of the popular MyRadar weather app, announced today that it has partnered with Suunto to bring their advanced weather data and forecasting technologies to the Suunto Sport Watch collection.



MyRadar has a number of weather and environmental related features that make it an ideal companion for the outdoor enthusiast, and the Suunto 7 complements these features in a form factor perfectly suited for the casual wearer or an active lifestyle.

Some key features extended to the Wear app include real-time radar view for the wearer’s location and a handy summary view for the current weather conditions, among others. Wrist-accessible data includes current temperature, max min temperatures, precipitation probability, wind speed and wind direction, a colorful temperature graph showing cooler or warmer temperatures as they occur throughout the day, an hourly forecast with the temperature and weather conditions for 13 hours, and the 5 day forecast with a colorful display that indicates temperature changes and other related information.

The user experience is further enhanced with the integration of MyRadar's patent-pending, industry-leading nowcasting service which provides hyper-local rain and precipitation alerts with down-to-the-minute accuracy.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the excellent team at Suunto,” said Andy Green, ACME CEO. “Suunto has a long history as a leader in the Sport Watch industry, and we are thrilled that they chose to integrate our industry leading weather technology into their advanced lineup devices. The meshing of our technology with the robust capabilities of the Suunto devices will allow us together to create further innovations for future applications and services."

“Suunto is about equipping people in their outdoor lifestyle. To know what to expect when starting the hike in wilderness, requires understanding of several aspects. One being the local weather. The MyRadar give this for Suunto 7 owners this knowledge in perfect package. This co-operation illustrates the power of modern wearables and tools that leaders on their own field such as MyRadar in weather can provide for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Janne Kallio Head of Partner Products, Suunto.

Suunto 7 is latest watch published by Suunto in January 2020. Suunto 7 combines the smart watch features powered by Google Wear OS and Suunto outdoor sports expertise.

About MyRadar: MyRadar is a free weather and environmental information app for iOS, Android, Windows and Xbox. First launched on the app store in 2008, the app has been downloaded over 50 million times, and has over 13 million monthly active users. MyRadar has been keeping the world informed of severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires and more for over 10 years. ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of MyRadar, has development offices in Portland, Oregon, and in Orlando, Florida. The app is available on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and the Windows Store. MyRadar is available online at youtube.com/myradar, twitter.com/myradarwx, facebook.com/myradar, and instagram.com/myradar

About Suunto: We stand for adventure. Pioneering exploration has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen set out to create a more accurate compass, and subsequently invented a new method for manufacturing liquid‐filled compasses. Today Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers and instruments used by adventurers all over the globe. We are proud that Suunto products can take a beating, but are also designed with an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity. Suunto’s headquarters and factory are still in Finland. We are part of Amer Sports along with sister brands Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Wilson and Precor.

Contact:

Michelle Kafka

michelle@kafkamediagroup.com