Smart Communications Earns Leader Ranking in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 2020

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , the only provider of a customer conversations management platform, today announced it has been ranked as a Leader by the analyst firm Aragon Research in its new report, The Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA), 2020. The report evaluates 14 WCA technology providers based on product capabilities, strategy and performance in the market.



Due to COVID-19, Aragon Research reports that enterprises have accelerated digital transformation by adopting workflow and content automation to “go fully digital with customer-facing documents and processes related to those documents” — a critical step in improving customer experience and retention. The report recommends starting by reviewing legacy forms-based approaches and “focus on making them digital with guided navigation.”

“Given the world-wide pandemic, it is even more imperative to adopt agile content processes that enable businesses to create, manage, and automate important documents and assets with accuracy in the cloud,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “For enterprises with legacy forms-based approaches, automatic document generation should be considered a must-have capability for 2021.”

Smart Communications has shown continued growth and product evolution, specifically the forms transformation capabilities powered by SmartIQ™ which enables adaptive interviews and decreases time to form completion. Enterprises can leverage data collected through these enhanced processes to engage in more personalized customer conversations via preferred channels through its next-generation customer communication management solution, SmartCOMM™.

“Aragon Research believes shifting to a digital-first approach to workflow and content automaton is critical to success, and we couldn’t agree more,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “By positioning us as a Leader in the latest Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation, we feel that Aragon has validated our approach to helping enterprises deliver smarter conversations throughout the entire customer lifecycle. We are proud to be identified in this report and equally proud of the work we’re doing to help companies not only survive but thrive during these challenging times.”

Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a customer conversations management platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

Media Contact

Stacy Kirk

skirk@smartcommunications.com

+1 770-891-9285