Richard M. Morgan Selected as One of Georgia Trend Magazine’s “Legal Elite”

Alpharetta Estate Planning Attorney Recognized by Peers as a Top Lawyer in State

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., is pleased to announce that its partner Richard Morgan has been named one of Georgia Trend magazine’s 2020 “Legal Elite”.



For the past 18 years, Georgia Trend has recognized attorneys considered the best in their field by their peers. This year’s outstanding attorneys practice all over the state and represent 16 legal practice areas.

“I am honored to be recognized by my fellow attorneys in Georgia Trend’s 2020 Legal Elite,” said Morgan. “My mission is to help individuals and families deal with the many changes that life brings and I am humbled by this recognition as a top estate, tax, and trust attorney in the state.”

Hundreds of attorneys were nominated via www.georgiatrend.com. Anyone who is a member of the state bar and lives and practices in Georgia was eligible to vote and to be voted onto this list.

About Morgan and DiSalvo

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is a partnership between attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected, Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm’s inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the few select firms in Georgia to achieve its “Tier 1” Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit www.morgandisalvo.com.

