Sentry Management Taps Denise Tumulty as Vice President of Corporate Marketing

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a national leader in condominium and homeowner association management, has announced the addition of Denise Tumulty as their Vice President of Corporate Marketing. Denise will be responsible for the national marketing strategy of the company across 40 markets in 17 states, as well as internal and external communications.

“Denise brings broad marketing and branding expertise that will be a welcome addition to our leadership team as we accelerate the growth of our business and invest in top talent,” said Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “I welcome Denise to Sentry Management and am looking forward to her insights as we invest in new technology and build upon our culture of impeccable service to clients and residents across the country.”

Denise has a rich and varied background of creating successful integrated marketing campaigns, most recently as the Director of Marketing for Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami. She started her career in Manhattan at a large media agency, negotiating and managing national TV buys and sponsorships for highly respected brands like T-Mobile. During this time, she also earned her professional MBA from Binghamton University, graduating at the top of her class. Denise’s areas of expertise include brand identity, content development, user experience, market research, and media strategy, as well as engineering lead generating social media and digital campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to join the Sentry Management team and look forward to helping accelerate continued growth throughout the nation, and reinforcing the Sentry brand as one of the nation’s top condominium and homeowner association management providers,” Denise noted.

Denise will oversee the company-wide marketing endeavors from Sentry Management’s home office in the Orlando suburb of Longwood, Florida. To learn more about Sentry Management and the regions they serve, visit SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Denise Tumulty Sentry Management Inc. 407-788-6700 dtumulty@sentrymgt.com