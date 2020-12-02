Bond Named in Independent Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 Report

Independent Research Firm names Bond among top 10 large, established providers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a global customer experience and loyalty management company, has been recognized in Forrester’s Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020.



Bond was listed as a large loyalty marketing provider in Forrester’s report, which is designed to help marketers understand the value they can expect from a vendor and to select one based on size and functionality. The report features services and technology providers that help marketers build and execute strategies that foster, retain, and deepen relationships with existing customers.

The recognition follows Bond’s inclusion this past August in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services Q3, 2020. Bond was listed in the marketing database services and customer engagement agencies functionality segments. Forrester defines customer data marketing services as agencies and services providers that help marketers maximize the value of third-party customer data assets across all their marketing channels and programs.

“At a time when loyalty marketing has never been more critical or more complex, we are proud to be recognized among loyalty marketing providers by Forrester,” says Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “To stay competitive, brands must reinvent their approach to loyalty and focus on building emotional, lasting relationships with their most valuable customers. Bond is uniquely positioned to deliver modern loyalty strategies and lead this transformation through our best-in-class capabilities across data and analytics, strategy, market research, customer experience, technology, and more.”

Adds Macdonald: “This recognition from Forrester is even more significant as both Bond and rDialogue, a customer marketing services firm we acquired earlier this year, were included in this Forrester report.”

Bond proudly designs, builds, and operates programs for leading brands such as Sephora, Nike, and Estée Lauder. Over the past few months, Bond has experienced a significant increase in demand for its services. For example, demand for consulting, loyalty, and analytics-related services has seen double-digit increases as clients accelerate the role out of roadmap plans and efforts related to customer–relationship engagement and experiences.

This is further evident in Bond’s continued expansion of its analytics and loyalty technology solutions that include enhancements to their leading Synapze™ LX platform, their recently launched Personalization Engine and Model Factory; bringing tools, technology infrastructure and techniques together to solve complex challenges and get to the finish line faster by using data and insights more efficiently.

About Bond

Bond solves complex customer challenges with a unique blend of human-centered design, data science, and loyalty mechanics that transforms how brands win, serve, and keep customers. Working globally with iconic brands, Bond designs, builds, and operates digital and human experiences that create measurable, authentic, and long-lasting relationships through a combination of solutions that includes customer experience design, loyalty consulting and management, CRM and digital marketing, research and analytics, channel and employee engagement, and program technology and platforms. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com, follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter, or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663.

