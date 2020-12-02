Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,024 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Capable Air Transportation System Patent Awarded to Reflect Scientific for its Liquid Nitrogen Temperature-controlled Cooling and Freezing Systems

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced a patent has been granted by the United States Patent Office for an ultracold shipping and storage container for transportation by air that uses liquid nitrogen technology for cooling.

The large state-of-the-art shipping system could carry many thousands of doses of vaccines and utilizes the commercially proven Cryometrix patented cooling and freezing technology that has the flexibility to provide precise temperature control across a wide range of temperatures. The system accommodates payloads ranging from those requiring conventional refrigeration to specialty products such as COVID-19 and related vaccines that may require temperatures as low as -80° centigrade (-112° Fahrenheit). Systems can be configured to provide for short or long duration shipping cycles, making it an ideal choice for cold chain management.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, remarked, “Reflect Scientific is now working with organizations such as the governments’ Operation Warp Speed and air carriers that have the expertise to utilize this storage system for specific customized applications.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, the company develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.


Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
info@reflectscientific.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

COVID-19 Vaccine Capable Air Transportation System Patent Awarded to Reflect Scientific for its Liquid Nitrogen Temperature-controlled Cooling and Freezing Systems

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.