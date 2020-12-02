Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taku Gold Announces Completion of Name Change To C2C Gold Corp. and Trading Commencing under New Symbol “CTOC”

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSX: CTOC) (the “Company” or “C2C”) today announces the company name change, effective immediately, from Taku Gold Corp. (CSX:TAK) to C2C Gold Corp. C2C Gold Corp. has now commenced trading under its new name and ticker symbol “CTOC” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSX: CTOC).

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Millertown, Badger and Barren Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 493 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines.  All projects lie with the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. Taku also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

For additional information:
Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer
(604)757-7180
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


