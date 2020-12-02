Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft Grower Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolab Project, in collaboration with craft cultivator Safari Flower Co., today announces the launch of Ice Cream Cake dried flower for premium cannabis consumers. Ice Cream Cake is the latest craft-grower collaboration from Kolab Project, a consumer brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV – XLY) (“Auxly”) dedicated to providing a carefully curated selection of cannabis products while championing arts, culture and design.



A cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains, Kolab Project X Safari Flower Co. Ice Cream Cake is a high-THC Indica strain (between 20-24%), with dominant terpenes of Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene and Linalool. Ice Cream Cake comes in 3.5-gram units and is now available in Alberta, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and will be available in Saskatchewan in coming weeks.

“Kolab Project collaborations are a unique offering for both the consumer and the grower – premium, small-batch cannabis at competitive pricing that provides a platform for small-scale growers to showcase their craft to cannabis lovers across Canada,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Kolab Project. “Our first collaboration, Kolab Project x Lotus Cannabis Co. Kalifornia dried flower, has been extremely well received and we’re excited to offer Ice Cream Cake as our next collaboration – Kolab consumers are sure to love it.”

Added Jennifer Maccarone, CEO, Safari Flower Co.: “We’ve had outstanding interest and demand for our product and the luxury to partner with Auxly, who are pioneers in the space, with national distribution and a portfolio of established brands that truly resonate with Safari.”

Kolab Project x Safari Flower Co. Ice Cream Cake dried flower is cultivated by Safari Flower Co., a premium craft grower operating in Ontario’s lush Niagara Region. Safari carefully selects its cultivars and meticulously tends to each plant to get the most complete expression of the Ice Cream Cake’s strain characteristics. Ice Cream Cake is cultivated in small batches and the buds are hand-harvested and hand-trimmed to present the strain’s distinctive visual texture, flavour and aroma. Light green with purple colourization and prominent trichome crystals, Ice Cream Cake offers a unique aroma and creamy flavour profile — a sweet, almost-vanilla taste combined with a powerful diesel and peppery citrus finish.

Kolab Project x Safar Flower Co. Ice Cream Cake is the latest craft-grower collaboration for Kolab Project. In September, Kolab Project introduced Kolab Project x Lotus Cannabis Co. Kalifornia, and earlier this month, introduced Kolab Project x Robinsons Cannabis 28g Hybrid in Alberta, a curated selection of high-quality smaller buds, hand-trimmed from Robinsons’ premium yield. Kolab Project’s innovative partnerships shine a spotlight on craft cannabis growers in an effort to provide transparency for consumers into the source of their premium cannabis and to give credit where it’s due – to the phenomenal grow teams that Kolab Project features and celebrates. In just one of the manifestations of these collaborations, Kolab Project proudly displays the name of the grower on the packaging.

About Safari Flower Co.

At Safari Flower Co. we cultivate exotic cultivars that are hang dried and stem trimmed with the greatest of care by an amazing team of individuals. The veteran leadership team provides the tools and mentorship to be best in class for craft cannabis. We're looking to drive the next wave of hot new cultivars and bring them to Canadians. None of this would be possible without amazing industry partners, which we are grateful for and continue to foster those relationships.

About Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a cannabis brand, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., that aims to connect with those actively in the cannabis category that have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity. Kolab Project cannabis products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, include premium pre-rolls, vapes and soft chews. Visit us at kolabproject.com.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific, and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:

Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

