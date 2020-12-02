Delta Data offers Exclusive Dividend Calendar Free to Pooled Investment Professionals to Manage Thousands of Year-End Security Dividend Payouts

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Data’s online Dividend Calendar tracks 115,000+ annual dividend events and is now available free* for a limited time. Over 40% of the 115,000+ dividend events this year are projected this December, with 5,711 occurring on December 11 alone. The Delta Data Dividend Calendar tracks all payouts, is always up to date, and is available for use immediately. Complete details here.



Delta Data is a leading provider of software and data management solutions for the pooled investment fund industry, including dividend processing software and dividend distribution data.

Delta Data’s all-encompassing annual calendar tracks every fund’s payout. It enables exact income processing for banks, record keepers, broker-dealers, insurance companies, and financial professionals in the pooled investment fund industry. The calendar alerts users to payouts in advance by projecting forward all dividend events over the next 13 months. This allows users to understand which securities will receive what types of dividends and on which days. This also allows back-office teams that deal with high volumes to load balance their processing team by illustrating how many projected events will be processed each night.

Missing a dividend can have catastrophic financial consequences in today’s omnibus trading environments, in addition to reputational risk when the client statements and reporting require reworking once missed dividends are incorporated.

Features:

See all annual security events in an easily accessible online calendar format

View daily, weekly and monthly payouts by fund complex, dividend type, or for a specific security

Proactive notification of dividend expectations

About Delta Data

Delta Data provides the back-end solutions that companies in the pooled investment fund industry use to process billions of dollars of transactions and keep on top of their data. With companies in this industry facing constant change from regulatory, technology, industry, and even internal sources, Delta Data helps them see the change through advisory services, get ahead of it with SaaS and installed software solutions, and stay on course without introducing new risks into their systems. That’s why many of the biggest names in financial services rely on Delta Data to help them stay ahead of the change. To learn more, visit www.deltadatasoft.com .

