Immatics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

ACTengine® IMA200 clinical trial series continues scaling globally; initial analysis for patients in ACTengine® dose escalation is on track for Q1 2021

Expansion of UTHealth partnership secures cell therapy manufacturing capacities until end of 2024

Positive pre-clinical data updates on ACTengine® IMA204 and first TCR Bispecifics (TCER™) program IMA401

Strengthened leadership team with appointment of Arnd Christ as Chief Financial Officer and addition of Eliot Forster to Immatics’ Board of Directors

Cash and cash equivalents as well as other financial assets of €259.3 million ($303.6 million1) as of September 30, 2020 provide cash reach into 2023

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, TX, December 2, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX; “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The third quarter was highlighted by meaningful progress in our ACTengine® IMA200 clinical trial series. Seven clinical sites in Germany and the US are now initiated and screening patients. These advancements mark critical steps towards delivering our clinical milestones for the coming year including reporting on initial data for ACTengine® patients in dose escalation in Q1,” said Harpreet Singh, Ph.D., CEO of Immatics. “In conjunction with our clinical and operational progress, we are pleased to further strengthen the Company’s capabilities with the appointments of both Eliot Forster to the Board and Arnd Christ as Chief Financial Officer.”

Third Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Company Progress

Adoptive Cell Therapy Programs

ACTengine® IMA200 Series – Immatics continued to select and initiate additional clinical trial sites in Germany and the US. The increased patient enrollment seen at sites in Germany was able to mitigate the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic at US sites. These patients are expected to be treated within the fourth quarter this year, moving Immatics towards delivering the clinical milestones for ACTengine® in the coming year. Combined initial data readout for ACTengine® programs, IMA201, IMA202 and IMA203, continues to be expected in Q1 2021. Reported initial data will focus on safety and pharmacodynamic data including engraftment level, persistence and molecular phenotype of infused T cells as well as clinical change of target tumor lesions.

ACTengine® IMA204 – Immatics presented preclinical data from the ACTengine® cell therapy program targeting the tumor microenvironment on September 10. IMA204 is directed at a novel target, COL6A3 exon 6, which is highly expressed in the tumor stroma of a variety of solid cancers. An affinity-enhanced TCR candidate directed to this target demonstrated full functionality in CD8+ and CD4+ T cells indicating that this TCR could be employed in a next-generation ACTengine® approach without the need of CD8 co-receptor transduction. Submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IMA204 remains anticipated for 2021.

ACTolog® IMA101 – On November 10, Immatics presented topline data from its clinical pilot trial IMA101, a personalized multi-target ACT approach using the patient’s own, non-engineered T cells. The trial demonstrated feasibility and tolerability of this approach as well as very high persistence of endogenous T cells directed against defined pHLA targets. Clinical course observations in patients treated with T cells directed at the tumor stroma target COL6A3 exon 6 warrant further exploration of this target within ACTengine®. The results also support further development of a multi-target approach using multiple engineered TCRs simultaneously in ACTengine®.





TCR Bispecifics Programs

IMA401 – A preclinical data update from Immatics’ first TCR Bispecifics (TCER™) program on October 29, delivered pre-clinical proof-of-concept for IMA401 demonstrating complete remission of transplanted human tumors in mice as well as favorable CMC characteristics. The IMA401 cancer target, an HLA-A*02-bound peptide derived from both MAGEA4 and MAGEA8, showed more than 5-fold higher target copy numbers per tumor cell than a commonly used target peptide derived from MAGEA4. Submission of the IMA401 IND/IMPD application remains expected by the end of 2021.

Corporate Development

Management and Board of Directors Updates

Eliot Forster, Ph.D., joined Immatics’ Board of Directors as a new member in September 2020. He brings to Immatics extensive experience, including leadership of trailblazing biopharmaceutical companies in the field of immuno-oncology as well as other therapeutic areas.

In October 2020, Arnd Christ joined Immatics’ leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was previously the CFO of Nasdaq-listed InflaRx and brings nearly two decades of experience serving as the CFO of both private and public biotechnology companies.



Collaborations and Strategic Alliances

On August 6, Immatics announced the extension of its strategic alliance with UTHealth. The continued collaboration will provide Immatics exclusive access to three cGMP suites enabling manufacturing and supply of its ACT products for current and upcoming Phase 1 clinical trials in the US and Europe for an additional four years until end of 2024.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as well as other financial assets sum up to €259.3 million ($303.6 million1) as of September 30, 2020 compared to €86.1 million ($100.8 million1) as of June 30. The increase is mainly due to the business combination with ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corporation completed in July 2020 (ARYA merger) and the concurrent PIPE Financing.

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting of revenue from collaboration agreements, was €7.8 million ($9.1 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €5.1 million ($6.0 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were €17.5 million ($20.5 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €10.2 million ($11.9 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is mainly due to increased share-based compensation (€4.6 million; $5.4 million1).

General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were €9.2 million ($10.8 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €2.7 million ($3.2 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is mainly due to increased share-based compensation (€3.6 million; $4.2 million1) as well as one-time transaction costs of the NASDAQ listing in connection with the ARYA merger in July.

Net Loss: Net loss was €177.1 million ($207.3 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €5.0 million ($5.9 million1) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of which €152.8 million ($178.9 million1) resulted from a one-time, non-cash expense in connection with the ARYA merger. The main part of this €152.8 million ($178.9 million1) non-cash expense resulted from the share price increase between signing and closing of the ARYA merger. For detailed information, please refer to Note 9 of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

Full financial statements can be found in the current report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and published on the SEC website under https://www.sec.gov/ .

1 All amounts translated using the exchange rate published by the European Central Bank in effect as of September 30, 2020 (1 EUR = 1.1708 USD).

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates you can also follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Immatics’ future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning the timing of product candidates and Immatics’ focus on partnerships to advance its strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in filings with the SEC. Nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Immatics undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of Immatics N.V.





As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Euros in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 233,676 103,353 Other financial assets 25,624 16,023 Accounts receivable 1,049 957 Other current assets 6,518 3,667 Total current assets 266,867 124,000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7,753 4,720 Intangible assets 969 1,008 Right-of-use assets 6,814 3,287 Other non-current assets 632 1,262 Total non-current assets 16,168 10,277 Total assets 283,035 134,277 Liabilities and shareholders' deficit Current liabilities Provisions 2,038 50 Accounts payable 9,743 7,082 Deferred revenue 60,614 59,465 Lease liabilities 1,939 1,411 Other current liabilities 1,856 1,288 Total current liabilities 76,190 69,296 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 80,295 101,909 Lease liabilities 4,891 1,823 Other non-current liabilities - 2,084 Total non-current liabilities 85,186 105,816 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Share capital 629 1,164 Share premium 564,852 190,945 Accumulated deficit (439,665) (233,194) Other reserves (4,157) (770) Total equity (deficit) attributable to shareholders of the parent 121,659 (41,855) Non-controlling interest - 1,020 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 121,659 (40,835) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) 283,035 134,277





Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Euros in thousands,

except share and per

share data) (Euros in thousands,

except share and per

share data)



Revenue from collaboration agreements 7,871

5,056 21,807 14,065 Research and development expenses (17,485) (10,233) (46,236) (27,964) General and administrative expenses (9,215) (2,769) (25,488) (7,147) Other income 32 190 232 315 Operating result (18,797) (7,756) (49,685) (20,731) Financial income 1,188 2,844 1,943 3,339 Financial expenses (6,717) (61) (6,499) (158) Share listing expense (152,787) - (152,787) -

Financial result (158,316) 2,783 (157,343) (3,181) Loss before taxes (177,113) (4,973) (207,028) (17,550) Taxes on income - - - - - Net loss (177,113) (4,973) (207,028) (17,550) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (177,113) (4,711) (206,471) (16,859) Non-controlling interest - (262) (557) (691) Net loss (177,113) (4,973) (207,028) (17,550) Net loss per share—basic and diluted (2.82) (0.14) (4.80) (0.51)

Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 62,908,617 33,093,838 43,032,098 33,093,838





Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Euros in thousands) (Euros in thousands) Net Loss (177,113) (4,973) (207,028) (17,550) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss, net of tax - - - - Currency translation differences from foreign operations (3,487) (727) (3,387) (735) Total comprehensive loss for the period (180,600) (5,700) (210,415) (18,285) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (180,600) (5,438) (209,858) (17,594) Non-controlling interest - (262) (557) (691) Total comprehensive loss for the period (180,600) (5,700) (210,415) (18,285)





Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows of Immatics N.V.

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Euros in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Loss before taxation (207,028) (17,550) Adjustments for: Interest income (1,072) (439) Depreciation and amortization 3,466 2,795 Interest expense 188 138 Share listing expense 152,787 - Equity settled share-based payment 15,031 116 MD Anderson compensation expense 45 503 (Decrease) Increase in other liabilities resulting from share appreciation rights (1,893) 151 Payment related to share-based compensation awards previously classified as equity-settled (4,322) - Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 328 (720) (Increase) decrease in other assets (2,211) 432 (Increase) decrease in accounts payable and other current liabilities (16,026) 56,739 Interest received 1,030 341 Interest paid (188) (138) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities (59,865) 42,368 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (5,864) (1,403) Cash paid for investments classified in Other financial assets (58,482) (4,450) Cash received from maturity of investments classified in Other financial assets 48,881 17,551 Payments for intangible assets (86) (60) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 97 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (15,551) 11,735 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares to equity holders of the parent 209,369 - Payments for leases (1,633) (1,395) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 207,736 (1,395) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 132,320 52,708 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 103,353 39,367 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,997) 16 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 233,676 92,091





Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ equity (deficit) of Immatics N.V.

(Euros in thousands) Share capital Share premium Accumulated deficit Other reserves Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent Non-controlling interest Total share-holders' equity (deficit) Balance as of January 1, 2019 1,164 190,793 (201,623) (741) (10,407) 1,236 (9,171) Other comprehensive loss - - - (735) (735) - (735) Net loss - - (16,858) - (16,858) (691) (17,549) Comprehensive loss for the year - - (16,858) (735) (17,593) (691) (18,284) Equity-settled tandem awards - 116 - - 116 - 116 MD Anderson milestone compensation expense - - - - - 503 503 Balance as of September 30, 2019 1,164 190,909 (218,481) (1,476) (27,884) 1,048 (26,836) Balance as of January 1, 2020 1,164 190,945 (233,194) (770) (41,855) 1,020 (40,835) Other comprehensive loss - - - (3,387) (3,387) - (3,387) Net loss - - (206,471) - (206,471) (557) (207,028) Comprehensive loss for the year - - (206,471) (3,387) (209,858) (557) (210,415) Reorganization (833) 833 - - - - - Issue of share capital MD Anderson Share Exchange 7 501 - - 508 (508) - PIPE Financing, net of transaction costs 104 89,749 - - 89,853 - 89,853 ARYA Merger, net of transaction costs 180 272,122 - - 272,302 - 272,302 SAR conversion 7 (7) - - - - - Total issuance of share capital 298 362,365 - - 362,663 (508) 362,155 Equity-settled share-based compensation - 15,031 - - 15,031 - 15,031 Payment related to share-based compensation awards previously classified as equity-settled - (4,322) - - (4,322) - (4,322) MD Anderson milestone compensation expense - - - - - 45 45 Balance as of September 30, 2020 629 564,852 (439,665) (4,157) 121,659 - 121,659

