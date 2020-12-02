Aurora Mobile Launches JG VaaS (Video as a Service) Service to Improve User Engagement through Short-video Streaming

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has launched a Video as a Service solution (“JG VaaS”) recently, which enables mobile app developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps, therefore improving user experience, increasing user engagement and stickiness, and enhancing monetization capability.



According to Aurora Mobile’s internally-generated statistics, mobile users’ average daily time spent on short videos versus other APP features is increasing. Short video has become a powerful tool for APP developers to expand their user base and improve user engagement. JG VaaS provides extensive high-quality short video resources. With more than 100,000 contracted content producers, JG VaaS has a pool of over 130 million short videos with 200,000+ daily updates. For APPs that have no short video feature, they can install JG VaaS SDK to enable their users to enjoy both horizontal and vertical short video formats instantaneously; for APPs that have video service capabilities but lack high-quality video content, they can connect to JG VaaS API to access the video resources.

By leveraging JG VaaS, APP users can receive personalized video recommendations on a timely basis as all the video content provided by JG VaaS is tailored to user profiles. APP developers can also build customized video channels according to its target user base, such as fitness, pets, beauty and other video categories, allowing developers to effectively arouse user interest, optimize user experience, and increase users' average daily time spent and user stickiness. In addition, through integrating with Aurora Mobile's push notification service, JG VaaS can push personalized high-quality video content to users to improve user retention and reactivate dormant users. During the initial trial phase, a number of hero APPs already successfully improved their user engagement by using JG VaaS. According to the Company’s internally-generated statistics, use of JG VaaS significantly increased average user time spent per day by 30% to 370% within these apps.

Mr. Fei Chen, Aurora Mobile’s President, commented, “The consumption of short video content has exhibited phenomenal growth in recent years, led by super apps such as Douyin and Kuaishou. Instead of consuming short videos mainly in purposely built video apps, we believe the future consumption of short videos will be in a distributed way where users can consume short videos by opening any APP at any time, particularly with the proliferation of 5G mobile network. Short video streaming will become the standard feature of all the APPs. Our VaaS product makes this possible. Before launching this product, we surveyed about 500 developers among our vast developer network. These developers were evenly distributed across diversified industry verticals, and a range of DAUs levels, in order to make the survey results unbiased. There was overwhelming interest from developers to trial this product and the general view was that the product would help them enrich their APP content, improve their user experience, increase their user spending time and user stickiness, and eventually increase the traffic value of their apps. Based on survey results, we estimate that the market opportunity could be well over RMB50 billion. We believe our exclusive and trusting relationships with the developer community, and years of experience and accumulated knowledge in building developer services will give us an unparalleled advantage in tapping into this massive market opportunity.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited



Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.



