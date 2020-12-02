Verano Announces Opening of Zen Leaf, First Retail Store in Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- Verano begins Pennsylvania expansion with new location in Harrisburg

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano, a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it will open Zen Leaf Harrisburg on Wednesday, December 2.

Zen Leaf Harrisburg, located one mile from the Pennsylvania State Capital in the Allison Hill neighborhood, is the Company’s first of three planned storefront openings in Pennsylvania. The new dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products including concentrates, infused products, vaporizers, and flower. Registered medical cannabis cardholders can also order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com with same day, in-store pick up.

“We’re excited about our Pennsylvania debut, bringing the Zen Leaf dispensary experience to a new and thriving medical market,” said George Archos, Founder and CEO of Verano. “While we introduce our brand to the patients around Harrisburg, we are equally eager to create new employment opportunities and to help support the community around us. Each retail location that we operate is an extension of our core values and a commitment to our mission of creating and sustaining a brighter way forward.”

Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in the U.S., with a medical cannabis market expected to reach upwards of $500 million in sales this year and $700 million in sales in 2021. Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, which launched in February 2018, today serves over 330,000 registered patients. Pennsylvania capped retail licenses at 50 with each permitted to open three dispensaries. Roughly 90 to 100 retail locations are currently operational out of the 150 allowed in-state.

“We’re grateful to be a part of Pennsylvania’s emerging cannabis market,” Archos continued. “There’s a great deal of momentum as the benefits of cannabis are increasingly embraced. Our goal is to eventually reach and assist as many Pennsylvanians as possible, and to establish ourselves as a household name among medical cannabis patients there.”

Zen Leaf is located at 137 S. 17th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104. Business hours are 9 AM to 8 PM Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 7 PM on Saturday, and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday.

About Verano: Verano is a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, Verano is devoted to the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. Active in 12 U.S. states, with 18 active retail locations and approximately 440,000 square feet across its cultivation facilities, Verano has been profitable since it was founded. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™. Verano designs, builds and operates inimitable Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at http://verano.holdings/

