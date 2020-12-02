Dee Brown, President & CEO of the P3 Group Inc. accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council
Dee Brown is a member of FORBES Real Estate Council. The P3 Group Inc. Is the largest minority owned real estate developer in the nation that focuses exclusively on Public-Private Partnerships.
The P3 Group goal on every Public-Private Partnership is to win trust and build confidence one project at a time.
Forbes Real Estate Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Real EstateMEMPHIS, TN, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Brown, President & CEO of the P3 Group, Inc., the nations largest African American owned real estate development company that specializes exclusively in Public-Private Partnerships, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.
Dee Brown was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Dee Brown into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Dee has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Dee will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, he will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I am very excited to be accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council. This opportunity will allow me to collaborate with other industry leaders, publish tactical advice and expert insights on Forbes.com, and solidify my role as an industry leader in the area of developing public facilities and infrastructure through the creation of public-private partnerships.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
