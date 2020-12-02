LaLiga signs Mondia group as strategic technology and commercial partner for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific

LaLiga (www.LaLiga.com) has signed mobile technology company Mondia group (www.Mondia.com) as its technology and commercial partner for the creation of LaLiga Xtra, its first ever subscription-based mobile platform, to offer exclusive content and experiences to sports fans.

Through an agreement with Orange group, the platform will be made available in the coming months to the operator’s millions of customers in its Middle East and Africa regions. This is the initial roll-out of the platform and Mondia will continue to distribute the offering through other partnerships across the globe.

Users of LaLiga Xtra will be able to choose daily, weekly or monthly subscription packages and will find a multi-language platform rich in exclusive content and experiences for football fans. It includes video, images, articles, and infographics as well as upcoming fixtures and in-depth player and club info.

In addition, users can play games such as quizzes, a prediction challenge and LaLiga’s fantasy football game, with the option to compete against other users. Exclusive interactive experiences will also be on offer to LaLiga Xtra subscribers, including the chance to take part in a live chat with a LaLiga Ambassador.

There are 70 countries lined up to host this platform with availability for each country to be announced over the coming weeks and months. The platform will be available on desktop, mobile and tablet devices and will be hosted within the Orange ecosystem.

Speaking about this launch, Óscar Mayo, LaLiga’s Head of Business, Marketing and International Development, said: “This is an exciting venture between two organisations with an extensive global reach and the desire to build communities of football fans through engaging content and new experiences. We want to entertain fans all week long, not only during the 90 minutes of a match, and we are convinced that LaLiga Xtra will achieve this. Our goal has always been to get closer to fans across the Middle East and Africa to show everything that Spanish football has to offer. We’re excited to continue building these connections by working with Mondia and Orange group.”

Mondia has reached 1.4 billion global users and counting, having worked with brands such as Disney, Nintendo, Sony, Universal and various telecommunications companies. In this case, Mondia will organise integrations between LaLiga and Orange and will develop, manage and maintain the platform. Mondia’s digital payment entity, Mondia Pay, as the official digital payment partner , will direct payments through direct carrier billing and other cashless payment options.

“Our partnership with LaLiga is an endorsement of our expertise in creating digital experiences for all. Our ability to create an end-to-end solution including digital payments, is the real value Mondia brings together with our experience in operating in many markets across the globe”, said Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer at the Mondia group. “LaLiga is a premium content partner with a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to their audiences, and we are thrilled to help make the initiative a reality”, he added.

Leaning on its two decades of experience, Mondia is adapting marketing strategies and promotions based on each market to tap into local nuances and cultures. The Orange group will also assist in this sense by contributing to campaigns, both online and offline.

While this new platform will initially be enjoyed by Orange group customers, there are plans to expand to more telecommunications companies around the world in the future. In addition, LaLiga and Mondia will study the data to refine the platform and to provide a continually improving user experience over time.

About Mondia: Mondia (www.Mondia.com) is a leading technology company which specialises in the marketing and distribution of digital content. We understand where the markets are going, where tech fits and use that knowledge to solve business challenges and deliver the best user experiences. Mondia creates personalised digital experiences for people by providing them with the best and latest digital content anywhere, anytime; from health, entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, music to sports. We help enterprise customers grow their user engagement and maximise their monetisation potential through payment connectivity, customer acquisition and life cycle management services. With nine offices across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mondia reaches 1.4bn end-users across 48 countries. The company works with more than 80 telco operators around the world, over 1,000 content providers and 200 merchants. Mondia services are available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell.

For more information please visit: www.Mondia.com

About LaLiga: LaLiga (www.LaLiga.com) is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation, a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 clubs in LaLiga Santander and 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organization of these national professional football competitions. In the 2018/2019 season, LaLiga reached a cumulative audience of more than 2.7 billion people globally. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates, covering 84 countries. The association carries out its social action through its Foundation and is the world's first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.