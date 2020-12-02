Fan Pass Rolls Out Marketing Initiative Aimed to Immediately Compensate Artists

/EIN News/ -- Investments Designed to Promote Live Stream Performances and Exclusive Content Creation on the Platform



CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its latest marketing initiative for performing music artists to promote, grow and monetize their fan base through its live streaming platform, Fan Pass. The Company believes it has stepped in the right direction of fan development with this new approach, featuring the only offering focused on fan development and growth.

Fan Pass has developed a platform that embraces participating artists with a unique and full circle approach that truly builds fan engagement, audience participation and substantial earning potential that builds every month to become a new and recurring revenue stream for each one.

“Our vision has remained sound as we believe that artists at every level need what Fan Pass has to offer. It is our ultimate goal to assist every artist in building and earning with regularity and consistency. Our new marketing initiative provides the attention grab and the follow through to show each artist how our unique approach, tools and offering will help them succeed. It’s amazing to me to see our business model connect and convert on every level as these metrics and small victories being achieved as a startup in a multibillion-dollar marketplace are the milestones and validation we have been seeking as we set our sights on our 2021 capital raise for scale and growth,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

